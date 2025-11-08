default-cbs-image
Harris (shin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

A shin injury prevented Harris from practicing all week, and he will miss Sunday's AFC South tilt as a result. He's mostly worked on special teams this season, but his absence means Jake Hansen and Jamal Hill will serve as the backup outside linebackers for Houston behind E.J. Speed and Henry To'oTo'o.

