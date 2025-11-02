Texans' Christian Harris: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris has a shin injury and will not return to Sunday's game against the Broncos.
The linebacker did not record a stat before leaving the contest. Harris has played more on special teams than defense this year.
