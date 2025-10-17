Kirk (hamstring) was limited at practice Friday.

Kirk wasn't listed on Thursday's initial injury report, so his addition a day later is notable. Added context regarding his status will arrive no later than Saturday when the Texans post their Week 7 injury designations ahead of Monday night's game against the Seahawks. If Kirk is limited or out versus Seattle, Xavier Hutchinson, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel would be candidates to absorb added snaps alongside top WR Nico Collins.