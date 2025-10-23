Kirk (hamstring) isn't practicing Thursday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Kirk remains sidelined by the hamstring injury he aggravated prior to Monday's loss to Seattle. Nico Collins (concussion) has also started Week 8 prep with back-to-back DNP designations, so rookies Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins could be set for expanded roles Sunday against the 49ers, along with fellow WRs Xavier Hutchinson and Braxton Berrios.