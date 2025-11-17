Kirk secured one of four targets for six yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over Tennessee in Week 11.

Since returning from a second hamstring injury this season three games ago, Kirk has caught just six of 15 targets for a quiet 35 yards. He was expected to be the No. 2 behind Nico Collins, but rookie Jayden Higgins (seven targets, four catches, 55 yards) surpassed Kirk for a second straight week. Over six games, Kirk has 16 catches on 31 targets for 144 yards and zero touchdowns.