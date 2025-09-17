Kirk (hamstring) is participating in Wednesday's practice, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Kirk is on the field for his first practice of the 2025 regular season, so while he figures to be officially listed as limited, this nonetheless represents a tangible step in the right direction for the veteran wideout. Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Tuesday he expects Kirk to make his team debut versus Jacksonville on Sunday, a development that would figure to see him join Nico Collins atop a wide receiver corps otherwise housing Jayden Higgins, Xavier Hutchinson, Justin Watson and Jaylin Noel.