Kirk was battling through an illness over the weekend, but the veteran wide receiver has progressed enough in his recovery to play in Sunday's home tilt. He has failed to record a target in two of his last three games and has accumulated 22 catches (on 40 targets) for 204 yards and one touchdown through 10 regular-season games. Based on recent usage, Kirk appears to have dropped to the No. 5 receiver spot behind Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson and rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.