Kirk is dealing with a strained hamstring that is expected to sideline him Sunday against the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

We'll look for official confirmation of Kirk's Week 1 status no later than the release of the Texans' Friday injury report, but Schefter suggests that the wideout could miss time beyond this weekend, with one source estimating that it could be a two-week injury for Kirk. In such a scenario, rookie WRs Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, as well as Xavier Hutchinson would be in line for added opportunities behind Nico Collins.