Kirk is dealing with a strained hamstring that is expected to sideline him for at least Sunday's season opener versus the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Official confirmation of Kirk's status will arrive when the Texans post their injury report Friday, but Schefter suggests that the wideout could miss time beyond this weekend, with one source estimating that his hamstring strain could be a two-week injury. In such a scenario, rookie wideouts Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel as well as Xavier Hutchinson would be in line for added opportunities behind top target Nico Collins.