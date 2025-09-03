Kirk was held out of practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.

Houston acquired Kirk from the Jaguars in early March for a 2026 seventh-round pick, after which he and the Texans reworked his contract by the end of that month. He seemingly locked up the No. 2 WR role behind Nico Collins by mid-August, but a new health concern now may threaten his availability for Week 1 and beyond. Getting back on the practice field Thursday and/or Friday will be key for Kirk's potential to play Sunday at the Rams, but if he's limited or out this weekend, rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel would be in line for more targets from QB C.J. Stroud.