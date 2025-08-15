Kirk was a standout at joint practices with the Panthers on Thursday and has locked up the No. 2 wide receiver role behind Nico Collins, Cole Thompson of USA Today reports.

Kirk has demonstrated chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud throughout training camp, and per Thompson, he's clearly been the Texans' most consistent wide receiver other than Collins. While it's possible Kirk that rookie wideouts Jayden Higgins (second round) and Jaylin Noel (third round) are able to build steam down the stretch of the regular season and provide increased target competition, at minimum Kirk is positioned to open Week 1 in a valuable starting role as one of Stroud's top reads, and likely while dominating slot reps. Kirk is entering his age-29 campaign and is playing for a new contract.