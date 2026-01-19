Kirk caught two of six targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 28-16 loss to the Patriots in the divisional round Sunday.

The veteran wideout couldn't repeat his massive performance from a wild-card win over the Steelers, but Kirk did hit paydirt for a second straight playoff game, hauling in a 10-yard toss from C.J. Stroud in the second quarter. Those two playoff TDs are more than he managed in the entire regular season, when he posted a disappointing 28-239-1 line on 52 targets over 13 games. Kirk will be a free agent in the offseason, and he'll likely be playing for his third team in three seasons in 2026.