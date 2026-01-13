Kirk corralled eight of nine targets for 144 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 30-6 wild-card win over the Steelers.

Kirk led Houston in receiving by a country mile while WR Nico Collins exited Monday's playoff win in the second half with a concussion. The 28-year-old Kirk was already on his way to a big night before his star teammate got injured when he cashed in QB C.J. Stroud's only touchdown pass in the second quarter of what was then a tight contest. Kirk only registered a 28-239-1 receiving line in 13 regular-season appearances with the Texans in 2025, so his outburst of production in the first round of the playoffs came out of left field. If Collins is unable to clear the league's concussion protocol by Sunday, then a red-hot Kirk likely would serve as Houston's top receiving threat in the divisional round against the Patriots.