Kirk corralled eight of nine targets for 144 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 30-6 wild-card win over the Steelers.

Kirk led Houston in receiving by a healthy margin while top wideout Nico Collins exited Monday's win in the second half with a concussion. Even before Collins left the game, the 28-year-old Kirk was already on his way to a big performance after he cashed in on C.J. Stroud's only touchdown pass in the second quarter. Kirk was limited to a 28-239-1 receiving line in 13 appearances during the regular season, so his outburst in the first round of the playoffs was wholly unexpected. If Collins is unable to clear the league's concussion protocol by Sunday, Kirk will likely serve as Houston's top receiving threat in a divisional-round matchup with the Patriots.