Kirk (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Kirk has now logged back-to-back limited sessions after taking the practice field for the first time this season Wednesday. The veteran appears primed for a starting role alongside Nico Collins in Houston's wide receiver corps, once fully healthy. He'll work to gain clearance in time to make his team debut Sunday on the road against Jacksonville, though to avoid an injury designation for Week 3 he'll likely need to upgrade to full practice reps Friday.