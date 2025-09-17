Kirk (hamstring) was limited in his return to practice Wednesday.

Per DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN, Coach DeMeco Ryans noted Tuesday that he expects Kirk -- who missed the first two games of the season -- to return to action Sunday against the Jaguars. The wideout's participation in his first regular-season practice supports that notion, though Kirk will likely need to practice fully by Friday in order to avoid a Week 3 injury designation. If available versus Jacksonville, Kirk will have an opportunity to secure a key role in a Houston WR corps that's led by Nico Collins and also includes Jayden Higgins and Xavier and Hutchinson, with Jaylin Noel and Braxton Berrios (hamstring) also in the mix.