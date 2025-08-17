Kirk caught both of his targets for 13 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Panthers.

Like No. 1 wideout Nico Collins and starting quarterback C.J. Stroud, Kirk made his preseason debut and played the first two series before calling it a day. Kirk, who was acquired from the Jaguars during the offseason and is locked in as the No. 2 wide receiver, hooked up with Stroud on each possession in what was a successful performance by the first-team offense, working in conjunction with new offensive coordinator and play caller, Nick Caley.