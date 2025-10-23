Kirk (hamstring) isn't practicing Thursday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Kirk remains sidelined by the hamstring injury he aggravated prior to Monday's 27-19 loss to Seattle. Nico Collins (concussion) has also started Week 8 prep with two straight missed practices, so rookies Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins could be set for expanded roles Sunday against the 49ers, along with fellow wideouts Xavier Hutchinson and Braxton Berrios.