Kirk (hamstring) will not participate in Saturday's practice, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Kirk popped up on Friday's practice report as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury. His downgrade to a DNP doesn't bode well for his chances of playing against the Seahawks on Monday, and his injury designation should be announced by the Texans following the conclusion of Saturday's practice. The Texans would turn to Xavier Hutchinson and rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel to take on larger roles in the offense behind top wideout Nico Collins if Kirk is not cleared to play against Seattle.