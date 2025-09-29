Kirk caught three of four targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 26-0 win over the Titans in Week 4.

Kirk was active for a second game after missing the first two weeks with a hamstring injury. He's totaled 12 targets, more than any of the other receivers that have appeared in four games. Kirk will remain the No. 2 wideout for now, but rookie Jayden Higgins, who caught his first NFL touchdown Sunday, could push for targets as the season progresses.