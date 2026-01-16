Kirk is poised for a bigger role in the Texans' passing game Sunday at New England after No. 1 WR Nico Collins (concussion) was ruled out for the divisional-round contest.

Kirk was well on his way to a notable performance when Collins exited Monday's wild-card win in Pittsburgh due to a concussion in the third quarter. Having said that, Kirk was QB C.J. Stroud's favorite target for much of the game, with the wide receiver finishing with eight catches (on nine targets) for 144 yards and one touchdown on a 56 percent snap share. The playing time more or less was in line with his range from the regular season, but Kirk now will be vying with only Jayden Higgins, Xavier Hutchinson and Jaylin Noel and potentially Braxton Berrios for the attention of Stroud this weekend.