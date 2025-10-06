Kirk recorded four receptions on four targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 44-10 win over the Ravens.

Kirk had his best day as a Texan due primarily to a 47-yard catch to start the fourth quarter, narrowly missing a touchdown while being taken down at the three yard line. Houston has spread its targets relatively evenly between several different pass catchers early this season, leaving Kirk with only four targets in consecutive games. That limited volume will hurt his fantasy outlook, though Sunday's big play was encouraging.