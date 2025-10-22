Kirk (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

A mid-week addition to the Week 7 injury report, Kirk was ruled out Saturday for Monday's eventual loss to Seattle (in which No. 1 receiver Nico Collins suffered a concussion). Houston may now be without both Kirk and Collins this Sunday against the 49ers, which would leave more routes/targets for some combination of Xavier Hutchinson, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel and Braxton Berrios.