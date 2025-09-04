Kirk (hamstring) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of practice Thursday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

After being held out of practice Wednesday, Kirk wasn't present at the start of Thursday's session, which sets the stage for what he does Friday (if anything) to loom large in terms of his chances to play Sunday against the Rams. If Kirk ends up sidelined this weekend, added opportunities behind Nico Collins would be available for rookie WRs Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, as well as Xavier Hutchinson.