Kirk caught one of two targets for minus-3 yards in Sunday's 38-30 win over Indianapolis in Week 18.

Kirk had the third-most snaps (39) among Houston's wideouts, finishing behind Jayden Higgins (55) and Xavier Hutchinson (54) -- Nico Collins was a healthy inactive. A kind view of that might be that a playoff-bound Houston protected a veteran they'll need in the postseason, but Kirk's marginalization began several weeks ago. He had the fourth-most share of snaps (44.7 percent) during the regular season and just 14 receptions (28 targets) over the final nine games. The Texans wide receiver room begins with Collins and Higgins followed by Kirk and Hutchinson.