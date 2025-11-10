Kirk caught one of three targets for three yards in Sunday's 36-29 win over Jacksonville in Week 10.

Kirk had a subdued effort in the win, and his 32 snaps were fewer than rookie Jayden Higgins, who had seven targets, five catches and a red-zone touchdown on 43 snaps. The Texans' other rookie wideout, Jaylin Noel (four targets, four catches, 35 yards), also outproduced Kirk over 25 snaps. It's been an unremarkable first season in Houston for Kirk, who missed four games with a pair of hamstring injuries. He's yet to find the end zone while failing to record more than 26 yards in four of five games played.