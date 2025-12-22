Kirk (illness) had three receptions on five targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 23-21 win over Las Vegas.

Kirk overcame an illness during the practice week in order to suit up for Sunday's narrow victory over the lowly Raiders. The veteran wideout had seen his role reduced to dust in recent weeks, so it was an encouraging sign to see the slot extraordinaire reintegrated into the offense after recording just one catch over his last three appearances. Fantasy managers will still find it hard to trust Kirk in Week 17 given his recent struggles and low upside as part of Houston's ball-control offense.