Kirk brought in five of six targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 23-19 win over the Bills on Thursday night.

Kirk recorded a team-high catch total while finishing second in receiving yards and targets. The veteran also posted a team-high 33-yard reception, and he recorded his first touchdown of the season on a two-yard grab late in the first half. Kirk has battled injury and game-to-game volatility with regards to his production, but he should remain busy in a Week 13 road matchup against the Colts during which he should be catching passes from C.J. Stroud (concussion).