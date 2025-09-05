Kirk (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's season opener versus the Rams.

After missing practice this week, Kirk was trending in the wrong direction. Now that his Week 1 status has been confirmed, rookie WRs Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel are in a position to see added opportunities this weekend behind top target Nico Collins, with Xavier Hutchinson and Justin Watson also on hand. Looking ahead, Kirk's Week 2 availability remains cloudy, with ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime having previously suggested that it could be a two-week injury for the 28-year-old, while noting that the Texans figure to proceed with caution with the wideout at this stage of the season.