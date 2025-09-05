Texans' Christian Kirk: Ruled out this week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kirk (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's season opener versus the Rams.
After missing practice this week, Kirk was trending in the wrong direction. Now that his Week 1 status has been confirmed, rookie WRs Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel are in a position to see added opportunities this weekend behind top target Nico Collins, with Xavier Hutchinson and Justin Watson also on hand. Looking ahead, Kirk's Week 2 availability remains cloudy, with ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime having previously suggested that it could be a two-week injury for the 28-year-old, while noting that the Texans figure to proceed with caution with the wideout at this stage of the season.