Kirk (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing fully Friday.

DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com relayed Tuesday that coach DeMeco Ryans said Kirk was expected to play this weekend after missing the Texans' first two games with a hamstring issue, an outcome that's now been confirmed. In his looming return, Kirk will bolster a Houston wideout corps that's led by Nico Collins, and assuming no in-game setbacks, he has a chance to see enough volume Sunday to merit Week 3 fantasy lineup consideration.