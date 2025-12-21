Kirk (illness), who is officially questionable to face Las Vegas on Sunday, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kirk came down with an illness Friday and had to miss practice. He was given a tag of questionable ahead of Sunday's Week 16 contest, but it sounds like he's improved enough to be able to suit up. With that said, it's unclear how big of a role Kirk will have in Houston's game plan, as the veteran wideout logged a season-low 24 percent offensive snap share against the Cardinals last Sunday.