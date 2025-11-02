Kirk caught four of eight targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Broncos.

The veteran slot receiver saw his first action since Week 5 after recovering from a hamstring strain, and Kirk finished second on the Texans in targets while catching passes from both C.J. Stroud (concussion) and Davis Mills. The volume is encouraging, and Kirk has caught at least three receptions in all four games he's been healthy enough to play in this season. He'll still be a much less appealing fantasy option, even in PPR formats, if Stroud ends up sitting out a Week 10 contest against the Jaguars.