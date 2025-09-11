Kirk (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday.

Per Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle, coach DeMeco Ryans noted that both Kirk and Braxton Berrios -- who missed the Texans' season opener with hamstring injuries -- are "doing well on their recovery" and that the team will "see how they go this week" ahead of Monday night's game against the Buccaneers. If Kirk remains sidelined in Week 2, Xavier Hutchinson, Justin Watson and Jaylin Noel would be candidates to absorb slot reps alongside fellow WRs Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins.