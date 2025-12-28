Kirk caught two of five targets for one yard in Saturday's 20-16 win over the Chargers in Week 17.

Kirk led the Texans in targets, but it didn't translate to meaningful production, and his 29 snaps the fourth most among the team's wideouts. His profile in the offense was minimized weeks ago, as rookie Jayden Higgins moved ahead of Kirk, who has been dogged by injuries in 2025. Houston's shift to a ball control attack also played a role in minimizing Kirk's output. He has just 44 receiving yards over the last five games.