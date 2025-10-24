default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Kirk (hamstring) remains a non-participant in practice Friday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Kirk and Nico Collins (concussion) haven't practiced all week. Both wide receivers will presumably be ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, though official confirmation won't come until the Texans release their injury report later Friday.

More News