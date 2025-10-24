Texans' Christian Kirk: Third straight DNP on Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kirk (hamstring) remains a non-participant in practice Friday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.
Kirk and Nico Collins (concussion) haven't practiced all week. Both wide receivers will presumably be ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, though official confirmation won't come until the Texans release their injury report later Friday.
