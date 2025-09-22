Kirk (hamstring) brought in three of four targets for 25 yards in the Texans' 17-10 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Making his season/team debut, Kirk finished tied for third in receptions on another relatively difficult day for the Texans' passing game. The veteran wideout was projected to serve as an effective short-to-mid-range complement to Nico Collins coming into the season, and now that Kirk is finally healthy, he'll have a chance to start building chemistry with C.J. Stroud on an ongoing basis and likely provide Houston's struggling air attack with a boost. Kirk next takes aim at the Titans' inconsistent defense in a Week 4 home matchup.