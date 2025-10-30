Kirk (hamstring) was a full practice participant Thursday.

With a full session in tow, Kirk appears set to put an end to a two-game absence this Sunday versus the Broncos. Aside from Tank Dell (knee), the Texans project to have all of their key wide receivers available for the Week 9 matchup, as Nico Collins cleared concussion protocol after joining Kirk as a full practice participant Thursday. Over three appearances with the Texans this season, Kirk has put together a 10-109-0 receiving line on 16 targets.