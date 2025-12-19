Kirk (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Kirk popped up on Friday's injury report as a DNP due to an illness. The team will monitor his recovery over the weekend to determine whether he can play, but his official status may not be known until the Texans announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Kirk played just 16 snaps on offense Week 15 against the Cardinals while not recording a target, so a potential absence from him would lead to a small number of snaps being available for absorption for Xavier Hutchinson, Braxton Berrios (who has been a healthy scratch since Week 11) and rookie wideouts Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins.