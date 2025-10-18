Kirk (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kirk appeared to tweak his hamstring during Friday's practice, and the injury was severe enough to keep the veteran wide receiver off the field for Saturday's session and rule him out for Monday night's game. Kirk's absence opens the door for Xavier Hutchinson, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel to see more offensive snaps and looks in the passing game from quarterback C.J. Stroud, especially if the Seahawks' defense home in on top wideout Nico Collins. Kirk will look to progress enough in his recovery to play in the Texans' Week 8 home clash against the 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 26.