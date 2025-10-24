Kirk (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against San Francisco.

With Nico Collins (concussion) and Kirk both ruled out, the Texans are left with Xavier Hutchinson, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel and Braxton Berrios as the favorites for playing time at wide receiver. Noel made a splash last week with four catches for 77 yards on seven targets in a 27-19 loss at Seattle, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be the main beneficiary in terms of playing time this week. Kirk, meanwhile, has now missed Weeks 1, 2, 7 and 8 with hamstring injuries.