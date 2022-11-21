Kirksey recorded seven tackles, one for a loss, and one quarterback hit in Sunday's 23-10 loss to Washington in Week 11.

Kirksey entered the contest with 698 career tackles and recorded his 700th early in the first quarter. With that, he became the 186th player in NFL history to achieve that mark. Kirksey is second among Texans defenders with 72 stops and has one sack over 10 games.