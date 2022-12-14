Kirksey recorded 10 tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed during Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Cowboys.

Kirksey was one of two Houston players to never leave the field when the team was on defense this past weekend against Dallas, while he also logged a season high 10 stops in the contest. The veteran linebacker has now racked up 96 tackles so far this season, and he'll now look to keep his productivity on the rise when the Texans host the Chiefs on Sunday.