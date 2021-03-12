Kirksey signed a one-year contract worth up to $4.5 million Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Green Bay let Kirksey go with a failed physical designation after completing a notably successful 2020 campaign with the team. The linebacker posted 77 tackles and two sacks in 11 games last season and will aim to put up similar numbers in Houston.
More News
-
Christian Kirksey: Failed physical designation•
-
Christian Kirksey: Released by Packers•
-
Packers' Christian Kirksey: First sack as a Packer•
-
Packers' Christian Kirksey: Leads team in tackles•
-
Packers' Christian Kirksey: Puts together big day in loss•
-
Packers' Christian Kirksey: Plays every snap in return•