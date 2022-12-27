Kirksey recorded six tackles (all solo) in Saturday's 19-14 victory against the Titans.
Kirksey finished tied for second on Houston in tackles, though his six stops were his fewest since Week 8. The veteran linebacker has racked up 113 tackles on the campaign, his most since he totaled 138 stops for Cleveland in 2017.
