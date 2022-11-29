Kirksey logged seven tackles (five solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 30-15 loss to the Dolphins.

Kirksey notched his first solo sack of the season, bringing down Miami signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa for an eight-yard loss in the third quarter. The linebacker also tied safety Jalen Pitre for a team high in tackles against the Dolphins' prolific passing offense. Kirksey has now played every defensive snap in eight of his 11 games this season, and, barring injury, he should finish with his highest tackle total since the 2017 campaign.