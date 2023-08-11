Kirksey (hamstring) is expected to be sidelined for a couple weeks, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

It looks like the Texans are going to err on the side of caution with their starting outside linebacker in order to avoid a lingering issue heading into the season. In his absence, Henry To'oTo'o has been receiving first-team reps. Barring any setbacks, it looks like he should still be on track for Week 1.