Kirksey (hamstring) is expected to be sidelined for a couple weeks, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
It looks like the Texans are going to err on the side of caution with their starting outside linebacker in order to avoid a lingering issue heading into the season. In his absence, Henry To'oTo'o has been receiving first-team reps. Barring any setbacks, it looks like he should still be on track for Week 1.
