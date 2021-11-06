Kirksey (thumb) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Kirksey fractured his thumb in Week 7 against the Cardinals and ended up playing in Week 8 against the Rams. He was unable to practice this week though and was declared out for Sunday against the Dolphins on Friday. Kirksey will be eligible to return on Dec. 5. and Eric Wilson will likely slide into the starting role in the meantime.
