Kirksey logged 11 tackles (nine solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs.
Kirksey set a new season high in tackles for the second week in a row, posting a combined 21 tackles over this span. The 30-year-old middle linebacker also increased his season sack total to three, and he'll need just one more sack to post a new career high in this category. Kirksey has taken on a massively productive role in Houston's leaky defense this season, so he'll likely play a major factor in the team's attempt to slow down Titans running back Derrick Henry in Week 16.
More News
-
Texans' Christian Kirksey: Collects season-high 10 stops•
-
Texans' Christian Kirksey: Seven tackles Week 13•
-
Texans' Christian Kirksey: Notches seven tackles•
-
Texans' Christian Kirksey: Achieves milestone•
-
Texans' Christian Kirksey: Staying consistent in 2022•
-
Texans' Christian Kirksey: Seven stops Thursday•