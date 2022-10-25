Kirksey notched nine tackles (eight solo), including one for loss, during Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Raiders.
Kirksey tied his season high with nine stops, which he set during the season opener, and finished one tackle short of the team lead behind Jonathan Owens. Across six appearances, the veteran linebacker has totaled 44 stops, two pass defenses, one interception and half a sack.
