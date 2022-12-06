Kirksey compiled seven tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Browns.
Kirksey finished with Texans' second-most tackles behind rookie safety Jalen Pitre, who posted a career-high 16 tackles. The veteran linebacker has now posted at least seven tackles in all but two of Houston's 12 games, and he's also played all of the team's defensive snaps over the last four weeks. Kirksey should have plenty of opportunities to increase his tackle total against the Cowboys' prolific rushing offense Week 14.
